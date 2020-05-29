In Light Of What Happened To George Floyd, Denzel Washington Helping A Homeless Black Man In Distress Hits Different

Actor Denzel Washington is going viral for all the right reasons after he was spotted helping an unarmed, Black distressed homeless man in Los Angeles, California.

Former NBA player Rex Chapman, tweeted a video of the award-winning actor, showing him moments after he pulled his car over while observing the the man flailing in the street. According to USA Today, the incident took place on May 21.

“Denzel Washington saw a commotion in West Hollywood with cops and an unarmed distressed homeless man. “He got out of his car and served as a barrier between the man and the police — helping to diffuse a tense situation. This man was arrested safely,” Chapman wrote on Thursday.

In the clips, Denzel can be seen standing in-between the man and the officers and reaches out a reassuring hand multiples time to the man. The actor also reportedly gave the man a bottled water and some food.

In a video posted by Twitter user @MoPhoPix, a police officer shared more details on what transpired between Washington and the man. The account was corroborated by USA Today, who spoke with Washington’s representative.

“Denzel drove by, saw the individual on the road and was worried about his safety,” the officer stated.

“We intervened, spoke with the individual and determined that he did not want to harm himself or others, and he was on his way, and Denzel left,” he continued. “Denzel provided him a mask to protect himself from the environment and that was good. So Denzel helped us today.”

After the moment went viral, Denzel’s name started trend, which evoked laughable reactions after folks realized that there was no need for alarm, Denzel was well an in tact.

.As we know, Black disabled persons and those who suffer from mental illness are oftentimes rough handled or even killed. Whiled entering into police custody proves the need for further assurance, we also know all too well what happens in jails across America, but it is likely that Washington’s presence may have saved this man’s life.