Amy Cooper Tried To Weaponize The NYPD, But Christian Cooper Doesn’t Know If “Her Life Needed To Be Torn Apart”

Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, Eric Garner, and Akai Gurley are just a few of the Black men murdered by the New York City Police Department. Amy Cooper likely knew that and she attempted to use the fear that many Black men have in regard to interactions with the police as leverage in a dispute with Christian Cooper over a rule that she should have been following in the first place. Amy Cooper is a part of the worst and despicable brand of white woman walking this earth and there is literally nothing that differentiates her from Carolyn Bryant Donham — the woman who lied and said that 14-year-old Emmitt Till had touched her. And well, we all know how that story ends.

With this in mind, it’s unsettling to see Christian waver and question whether or not the consequences of Amy’s actions — losing her job and her dog, which are hardly consequences at all considering that she faced no criminal charges for making a false report — were necessary.

“Any of us can make — not necessarily a racist mistake, but a mistake,” Christian told The New York Times. “And to get that kind of tidal wave in such a compressed period of time, it’s got to hurt. It’s got to hurt.”

While Christian points out that he’s not excusing Amy’s racist behavior, he questioned whether or not “her life needed to be torn apart” as a result of her actions.

“I’m not excusing the racism,” he said. “But I don’t know if her life needed to be torn apart.”

I’m sorry, what? Amy had no reservations regarding what may have happened to Christian when she called the police and lied on him so it’s interesting to see his reservations unfold.

“She went racial. There are certain dark societal impulses that she, as a white woman facing in a conflict with a black man, that she thought she could marshal to her advantage,” he said.

Amy Cooper deserves all of the smoke that she has invited to her doorstep, plus some. Perhaps if more women like Amy Cooper were met with swift consequences for their actions, we’d see less of them crying wolf and terrorizing Black people.