Everyday Household Chores That Can Be Transformed Into High-Quality Learning Experiences For Children

With the school year winding down, you may be wondering how to keep your child intellectually engaged this summer — especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While workbooks and online programs are always a great idea, your everyday household chores can also double high-quality learning experiences. Best of all, they won’t cost you anything except time and patience. Here are ten household tasks that can be used as learning opportunities for toddlers and elementary school children.

Cooking

Food preparation can offer a variety of learning opportunities depending on the age of the child. For infants and toddlers, food preparation can assist with language development as caretakers can narrate their actions as they cook. When children are slightly older, parents may want to begin teaching basic culinary concepts.