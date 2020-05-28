NJ Judge Removed From Bench After Telling Sexual Assault Survivor “Close Your Legs” To Prevent Rape

It’s no secret that the American justice system is a corrupt institution. And that corruption doesn’t end with trigger happy or overly aggressive policemen. It goes all the way up to the top.

In New Jersey, a judge was removed from the bench after instructing a woman to “close your legs” in order to prevent sexual assault.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Judge John Russo Jr. was removed from the bench earlier this week by the New Jersey Supreme Court and has been permanently barred from officiating courtroom proceedings.

In 2016, a woman appeared before Judge Russo seeking a restraining order against a man she claimed sexually assaulted her. In the transcript of their conversation, after the woman described the assault, Russo asked her, “Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?”

When the woman said yes that she would run away, Russo said, “Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?”

According to the judicial conduct committee, Russo joked about the case after the woman left the courtroom.

In defense of himself, Russo said that his comments were a poor choice of words and that he was trying to glean more information from the woman.

In addition to the close your legs comment, the decision cited, “repeated and serious acts of misconduct.” There were four distinct instances of misconduct. In one, regarding a matrimonial manner, Russo did not recuse himself from the case even though he knew someone involved. Last summer, the justices recommended that Russo be removed from the bench. Later, in January, a three person advisory panel agreed.

As he appealed those decisions, Russo was on an unpaid suspension.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote, that it would be “inconceivable” for Russo to continue his render judgment over domestic violence or sexual assault cases after his comments.

The panel ultimately concluded that during his testimony regarding the allegations, Russo “lacked candor, fabricated after-the-fact explanations for events, and displaced a lack of integrity that is unworthy of judicial office.”

In other words, he had to go.