Texas Cops Assaulted A 90-Year-Old Grandmother And Terrified Her Grandson Because He Reportedly Ran A Stop Sign

A recent viral video shows Midland, Texas, officers aggressively pursuing and terrorizing a Black family after one of their loved ones reportedly ran a stop sign.

In a clip shared by attorney Justin Moore, a 21-year-old Black man named Tye Anders, can be seen standing in his grandmother’s yard moments after the reported stop sign incident on May 16.

Family members can be heard pleading with the police in the background as Anders complies, laying on the ground.

“He’s got guns on him,” a person behind the camera shouts back. “He’s scared. Do you all not see how many black people are getting shot? Do you all not see that?”

At one point Anders becomes overcome with emotion and cries while saying he is “scared” because of the fact that there are multiple cop cars and multiple officers facing him with their guns drawn.

During this point Anders’ grandmother who is holding a cane, approaches him while he is on the ground to stand as a barrier in between him and the police. At some point in the commotion his grandmother is pushed to the ground, which prompts the end of the video as witnesses rush to her aid.

“The suspect refused to cooperate with officers,” Midland police said in a statement obtained by KTRK. “Upon exiting the vehicle, officers advised the subject to walk towards them to be detained. The subject then stopped and laid on the ground. During that time an elderly female walked towards the subject and stood next to him.”

But Anders’ attorney Moore said he feels the occurrence was the product of systemic racism.

“We believe and maintain that this was a stop based on racial profiling, and there was no traffic violation,” Moore told news outlet NewsWest 9.

“As Tye laid on the ground compliant, yet scared, his 90-year-old grandmother came out to deescalate this high-stress situation by praying for her grandson and officers,” Anders’ attorney Moore wrote in his Instagram post. “That also didn’t work. As the officers approached, they ended up assaulting her and knocking a 90-year-old woman to the ground.”

He contended that Anders’ grandmother passed out prior to falling over, and was attended to medically. Moore told ABC News that his client he was arrested and faces charges of evading arrest. Midland District Attorney Laura Nodolf told KENS5 in a statement that her office was reviewing evidence for an investigation.

A community discussion is scheduled to take place on May 28, pertaining to the the incident.