John Boyega Summoned All The Strength Of His Yoruba Ancestors To Firmly Place His Foot On The Necks Of Bothered White Racists

Actor John Boyega conjured the spirit of 10,000 Linnethia “I said what I said” Leakes on Wednesday when he hopped on Instagram Live after social media users took offense to his stance on racism.

Fatigue ran rampant in the hearts and minds of Black people in America after being exposed to over a month’s worth of state violence on Black lives back-to-back. By the time the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, coupled with a racist incident in Central Park, flooded social media timelines, the word “tired” was not a strong enough adjective to describe the sentiment. However, we forgot that from across the pond, to around the globe our Black brothers and sisters shared our feelings.

In response to all of it, the Star Wars actor tweeted, “I really f—–g hate racists.”

As soon as the Tweet went up, defenders of white supremacy chomped at the bait to argue with themselves over what constitutes as racism, in hopes of intimidating Boyega to pull back his comment.. Some also tried to correlate what was happening in America with other countries, a weak analysis which doesn’t take into account the specific experience of slavery and racism that occurred in areas where white people first colonized.

After watching his mentions blow up, Boyega undoubtedly grew tired and logged onto Al Gore’s internet from his pad in the U.K. to make it clear that he wasn’t going to mince words.

“It’s very, very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not,” he said as he lubricated his lips. “I’m not even apologizing, first of all. You better f——g believe that. But, there’s no way that I have the opinion that there’s no other forms of racism. Of course there’s other forms of racism. But a Black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again. While saying that he can’t breathe. There’s a continuous cycle going on. I don’t live in the States, but I’m Black. F–k that. So I’ll say it again: F–k you, racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f—–g like it, go suck a d–k. Seriously.”

He then explained that no one should misinterpret who and what he’s talking about because he’s making it very clear.

“It’s a madness, so when I say it, I mean it. You lot can’t rattle me, that’s another thing. You can’t rattle me. I’m not a guy to be rattled. I wasn’t raised by no weak people, you understand? I ain’t a guy to be rattled. So first of all you’re going to respect Black people online, and make sure if you’re commentating on my pictures, or videos, and if you’re saying anything about no Black people, you’re saying any racist s–t, that’s straight up blocked. It’s fine. It’s ready. Don’t need you on my page. And if you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f–k off. You f——g d——-s. Yeah? It’s straight up like that.”

And if you didn’t know. He was there again to remind you.

“I’m not the guy. I’m not Hollywood. I never ever left the U.K. to go and live in L.A. for over a year. I never did. I’m from London!”

And he continued, unbossed and unbothered with the rest of his day.

After all of it, he said his mom gave him the thumbs up co-sign.

But our summary above gives it no justice. Click below to hear his read in all of it’s glory, accent and all.