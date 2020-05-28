Amy Schumer And Why Black People Shouldn’t Be The Only Ones Talking About Racism And Police Brutality

The community is reeling from the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. So often in these instances, we feel helpless and defeated. So we desperately seek to find solutions to what seems to be a persistent, unsolvable problem.

Diddy, music mogul and business man that he is, attempted to do this yesterday with a panel discussion on his music cable network Revolt TV. He advertised the special on his Instagram page as a “family meeting.”

In a special called “Black News: Enough of This Sh*t,” the network hosted a panel moderated by sports analyst and columnist Jemele Hill. She was joined by a host of other Black voices in the news, activism or entertainment space. The flyer for the event lists the names, Van Lathan, Shaun King, Tamika Mallory, Kendrick Sampson, Stephen Jackson, Rizza Islam, T.I. + more.

It was the + more part that had people shaking their heads and calling Diddy disconnected.

While there were those who took issue with Shaun King’s presence, the real controversy came up when people saw comedian Amy Schumer’s face pop up on the Zoom call.

When Diddy said family, folks thought the Black family, not the human race family. And people questioned why Schumer, a White woman, would be in attendance.

Personally, I understand the inclusion. I’m tired of Black people leading the conversations about racial injustice and police brutality when ultimately, White people are the ones who need to hear the message, empathize with our suffering and need to change.

So many people spoke about Blackness being exhausting. And later others came forward to refute that notion. It’s not that Blackness is inherently exhausting. It’s the fact that society’s treatment of Black people is exhausting.

As we go about seeking justice, we really need to begin to take the onus off of ourselves in every way possible. It’s not us, it’s them. And they White people need to be the one to shoulder the weight of the burden they not only created but continue to benefit.

Amy Schumer should be there. But it’s not enough for her just to be there. She should take the message back to her personal and professional communities. Tell the White people what we’re feeling, what racism does to the state of humanity, Black and White alike. So perhaps, maybe, in the future, White people will be inspired to host their own family meetings, panel discussions , and stage their own protests the next time a Black person is murdered at the hands of the state.

But everyone didn’t see it that way.

Check out what people thought of Amy Schumer’s inclusion on the following pages.