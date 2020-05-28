Things I Do And Don’t Miss About IRL Retail Stores

I’ve been doing a bit of online shopping lately. Maybe I should and maybe I shouldn’t. I filter by lowest price to highest, so I don’t even get tempted by the super cute items that are $200. I can usually find something that satisfies my itch for under $20 by putting on this price filter. But still, I know I’m giving in to my shopping addiction a little bit. That is my vice. I’m sure everyone is leaning on their vices a bit more than usual during this pandemic. We don’t have our typical distractions and systems in place to keep us away from temptation. And just knowing that that package is showing up – waiting at the window for the FedEx truck to pull into the culs-de-sac – lifts my spirits. It’s about the only thing that breaks up the monotony these days. Then I get to try on the clothes I ordered. They’re fun and vibrant – unlike the sweatpants and t-shirts I’ve been living in lately. They remind me that better days are to come, and eventually, I’ll have parties and brunches and bars to wear these cute outfits to! But it’s not quite the same as shopping in brick and mortar retail stores. There was just something about that. And then, they had their downfalls, too. Here are things I do and don’t miss about shopping in physical retail stores.

I miss trying things on

No waiting three to seven days for ground shipping to get it to my door. And no having to buy something I didn’t know would fit, then having to return it at a post office or Amazon drop-off spot. If I saw something I liked, I tried it on on the spot, and made a decision right then and there. I would even try on some kind of weird things, just for fun.