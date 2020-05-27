“What Are You Going Through?” Tamar Braxton Shares Her Family’s Reaction To Her Low Fade
Known for her long, blonde wigs, complete with Farrah Fawcett curls, Tamar Braxton shocked more than a few people when she debuted a new low-cut fade look.
We knew the public was shocked, but during a recent interview with Page Six, Braxton revealed that her loved ones were confused as well.
“My family did get on me. It was a natural reaction with my sisters and girlfriends. They were like, ‘Girl, what you are you going through? Are you all right? Do I need to come see you? Do you need some help? When was the last time you ate?’ I got all of that.”
But Braxton said the decision to chop all of her hair didn’t come from a place of desperation or despair.
“When someone cuts their hair, it is not always [because of] a negative mental issue,” she said.
“Sometimes you’ve got to build yourself up to get ready to fight the world. I used to feel pressured to look a certain way in Hollywood, but I don’t anymore. I think you can rely on your talent and work ethic to speak for yourself; that’s what I do now.
Interestingly enough, her 2018 cut wasn’t the first time she rocked a bald look. It was just the first time she did so intentionally.
In promotion of her new show, “To Catch A Beautician,” Braxton, 43, shared a hair horror story from when she was 13 or 14 years old.
“I remember one time [with] my sister Traci … there was a perm kit called New Era. It was three steps: the application, the neutralizer and the conditioning part. Well, Traci left out the neutralizing part. She forgot to put the neutralizer in my hair and I was bald as a rat. I was like 13 or 14 at the time and my hair hasn’t been the same ever since, to be honest. I feel like once you go through a chemical process like that, your hair never goes back to the way it was.”