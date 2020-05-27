Private Equity Firm Founder And His Equally Successful Wife Paid Off Tuition For 50 Graduating Seniors At Spelman College

A third wealthy Black entrepreneur has stepped up in the past year to help fulfill and further the financial dreams of college seniors at Spelman who will be stepping into a very uncertain economy.

Frank Baker, a 47-year-old private equity mogul, and his wife, Laura Day Baker, recently donated $1 million to Spelman College to ensure that graduating seniors would be able to leave campus without student loan debt, according to 11 Alive.

The initial donation of $250,000 dollars helped to make it a reality, but the Bakers aren’t done yet. The couple plans to invest no less than $1M over the next three years to help others have the same opportunity, Forbes reports.

Baker is the founder of Siris Capital, based in New York City, while his wife is a respected interior designer and philanthropist.

“We are all aware of the headwinds that people of color – especially women – face in our country, the challenges of which are made even more apparent by the economic and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the couple said in a joint statement.

“We believe it is critical that talented women finish college and confidently enter – free of undue financial stress – the initial stage of their professional careers,” they continued. ” We hope that this gift will help lessen their financial burden as they start this promising next chapter in their lives and encourage them to persevere over life’s challenges.”

After Robert F. Smith, a Black billionaire who made made his wealth in investment banking and technology, announced a $34 million donation to Morehouse as the school’s 2019 commencement speaker, the message became clear that it was time to invest in historically Black colleges and universities like never before.

Oprah Winfrey’s $13 million contribution to Morehouse last fall also helped to financially sustain students and the institution, serving the educational appetite of the next generation of Black scholars and leaders.

Smith challenged his friend Baker, to make the same leap of faith that he did in 2019.

“Robert was fortunate enough to go to Cornell and Columbia and him giving to Morehouse was a nod to the recognition that the majority of African-Americans going to college are graduating from historically black institutions,” Baker told Forbes.

Baker, who graduated from the University of Chicago, feels that it’s his duty as a Black man with privilege to pay it forward.

“We need to make sure these schools continue to be viable. We are all part of the same community. It doesn’t matter if I went to the school or not.”

Baker’s vision differed slightly from Smith’s. He wanted to ensure that high-achieving seniors who have limited to insufficient funds would be able to cross their respective graduation stages, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The people who my heart really goes out to are women in their senior year who can’t afford it anymore and have to drop out,” says Baker. “These are the most resilient people because if they run out of money their senior year, you know they were out of money their sophomore year and just made it work.”

“These are the women we need in the workforce,” says Baker. “They are going to make a difference.”

“We are extremely grateful to Frank and Laura, who have given our talented graduates a gift that will serve them well as they launch their professional careers and transition into graduate school experiences,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman, in an interview with 11 Alive.

“It means a lot that someone was willing to pour into me – not even really knowing me personally, but knowing that I am coming from an institution that believes in me and they want to believe in me as well,” Gabrille Sumpter, one of the women who received aid, said.