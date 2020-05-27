15 Things First-Time Home Buyers Don’t Want Realtors To Do

I was recently a first-time homebuyer and it quickly became clear to me that there is an entire language that is only really known between realtors and those buying a second or third (or additional) home. There is so much my partner and I just didn’t know. We were very in over our heads. We knew that we wanted to buy because we were fortunate enough to have family that would help us with the down payment, we felt that was a much better use of those funds than spending them on, say, a one-day wedding that evaporated in an instant, and rents in our preferred neighborhoods were rising higher than mortgages. We also wanted to diversify our retirement portfolios, putting money not just in the stock market but also in physical real estate. We had our good and smart reasons for wanting to buy, but we weren’t good or smart when it came to handling the conversations around real estate. We were in the dark in that area. I think there should be realtors who specialize in working with first-time buyers, as those who aren’t used to us don’t really know how to handle us. Here are things first time home buyers don’t like realtors to do.

via GIPHY

Telling us we’re picky

Please understand that this is the biggest purchase and commitment we have ever made in our lives. Even if we are married, getting a divorce can be easier than handling a mortgage or selling a home or renovating a home! We aren’t going to take this decision lightly at all. Even if we’ve already found three places that meet all our requirements, we’re going to want to see five more. We just feel we’d be doing ourselves a disservice by not seeing all the options.