RelationshipGoals: My Boyfriend’s Alive, Can I Break Up With Him Now?

….Continued from last week.

My friends and I got back from a day at the beach that was cut short because of Martinique’s unpredictable rain. I was kind of glad the rain poured down because my tears mixed with it and I wasn’t the only person with a wet face on the sand.

Once we made it back to the Airbnb we all showered and relaxed before dinner. The grief kept hitting me in waves. In the shower, getting dressed, it just kept coming back. I looked through my phone at pictures of us together, remembered the good times, cried more. I went to Andrew’s social media pages, where I saw RIP and people not believing this was real all over the place.

I blinked back tears. I clicked around on people’s pages who had claimed to have seen him recently. I sent them messages asking if they knew anything. I received messages asking me if I knew anything. The people in my boyfriend’s life were all just as confused and clueless as I was. Someone shared details on his page that they heard he was shot in some type of altercation. Someone else claimed he was robbed. I kept thinking about that message he sent me, “It won’t happen again.” It sat heavily on my heart and made me think that Andrew went out and involved himself in something crazy and now he’s not here anymore.

I eventually got myself dressed for dinner with my friends. The only other option was to stay back and cry alone hungry. On the way to dinner, I got a call from Andrea, Andrew’s sister. “Are you sitting down?” Andrea asked, sounding defeated.

“I am. I’m in a car with friends,” I said to her, almost as if it would soften the blow of whatever it was that she had to tell me.

“Andrew’s alive,” she almost blurted. “I’m relieved, but I have no idea what’s happening or what this means,” Andrea admitted, starting to cry again.

“He’s alive?!” I screamed. My best friend looked over at me in disbelief. I tried to contain my emotions. They were literally all over the place. We pulled up to the restaurant and I let my friends go ahead inside while I stayed back, trying to process what Andrew’s sister told me. He was alive. But he was in the hospital. That was good. But I couldn’t push my feelings into one safe space. Imagine feeling relieved, but not relieved at all about the same situation.

I tried to make it through dinner where I was at least able to laugh at jokes. When we got back to the house, we drank and swam and drank some more. I was an emotional wreck by the time I finally made it to bed. I went to Andrew’s Facebook page and read about people trying to figure out what happened to him; a lot of them said whatever it was happened while he was in his car. I got the bright idea to message Steffy. Y’all remember her, right? Andrew’s “business partner” and the one who co-signed for his car. If something happened to him while he was in the car, maybe she would know something.

“Hi, Steffy. I am not sure if you know me, but I know you,” I wrote. “I am Andrew’s girlfriend and I am reaching out to find out if you know anything that’s happened with him? I am trying to find out what details I can. Anything you can share would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

Boom. Professional and courteous.

Steffy hit me back almost immediately, and said, “You’re not the only one claiming to be his girl.” Wow. That was not the time for these types of shenanigans. Andrew’s messiness was slapping me in the face when I was only trying to find out the status of his life, which I had just found out he still had.

“Appreciate that,” I typed back and closed the whole app.

I didn’t get much sleep that night. The next day, we were headed to find one of Martinique’s most-famed beaches and before we left I saw Andrew posted a series of photos on Instagram. One of them showed a bullet hole in one of his car’s windows. The caption was cryptic and let everyone know he was safe and alive. He didn’t know how the rumor got out that he died. He explained that he couldn’t say much else. I was glad to know those details and I figured Andrew would at least try and reach out to me that day.

We spent a couple of hours on the beach before the rain caught us. We retreated under the shelter of a beachfront bar. They had wifi. It was perfect. I was able to see if Andrew messaged me on What’s App because he clearly was using social media. He didn’t message me so I called him.

He picked up and casually said, “Hey baby.”

I looked at my phone, confused. “Hey baby? Hi! Sir, you were dead yesterday.”

“I know. There’s been so much going on. I want to tell you, but I can’t tell you everything…” Andrew started talking to someone else who was around him. “Nah, man. What’s up?” He asked the mystery person.

“Oh yeah I’m from here,” Andrew said to the complete stranger who was asking him about him being from 3rd ward. That conversation did not seem that imperative to me that he needed to entertain it over letting his girlfriend know that he was alive “and not dead,” in the words of Miss Celie.

I looked at the phone again, “Hello?? Andrew!” I asked and yelled. I’d been hanging on to our relationship by a string. This one was on those last straws. I knew when I hung up that I was not only hanging up on him, but I was hanging up on us. And so, I ended the call.

Have you ever needed to break up with someone so bad and finally reached the straw that broke the camel’s back, but also broke y’all up?