Betty Wright Has Been Laid To Rest In Miami

Betty Wright was laid to rest over the weekend in her hometown of Miami, Florida. The R&B veteran died on May 10th , which was Mother’s Day, at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.

According to Local 10, her funeral took place at the Bethel Apostolic Church and fans were able to livestream it on Local 10’s website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain precautions had to be taken. The attendees who included close friends and family, all wore masks while the pallbearers wore black masks with Wright’s picture on them with “The Life Of A Legend” emblazoned on them. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson attended and read a proclamation at the homegoing and 2 Live Crew member and fellow Miami native Luke “Uncle Luke” Campbell read Wright’s eulogy.

“Me and her always, we were friends until the end,” Campbell said.

Her final journey through her city was royal. Her coffin was pulled in a glass carriage pulled by beautiful white horses as her family watched on.

“We adored and cherished our mother; we realized early that she was a blessing to all,” her daughter wrote in Wright’s obituary according to the Miami Herald.

The three-hour service was reportedly full of hymns, thoughtful reflections and sermons about Wright’s full life.

Wright began singing at a young age in her family’s gospel group, Echoes of Joy. At the tender age of 15, she transitioned into R&B and released her first album, My First Time Around with the lead single “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.” At 18, she released her megahit “Clean Up Woman” in 1971 and she rose to stardom. In 1974, she won a Best Song Grammy for her song “Where Is The Love?” Wright was also a songwriter and wrote for artists like Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Joss Stone and Stevie Wonder.