Carl Crawford Speaks Out About Drowning Of Woman And 5-Year-Old Boy At His Home: ‘My Heart’s Heavy’

A small social gathering turned tragic last weekend at Carl Crawford’s Houston home when a 25-year-old woman and five-year-old boy drowned in his outdoor pool. Crawford took to social media to share how difficult it has been to cope with what happened.

The former MLB star shared his sorrow regarding the deaths of the woman, identified as Bethany Lartigue, and the young boy named Kasen Hersi.

“My heart’s heavy,” reads his post on Instagram. “The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words. I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest. They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers. I know I always will.

Lartigue jumped into the pool to help Hersi when she saw he had trouble breathing while swimming. Sadly, they both drowned and when paramedics arrived they could not save them.

“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives,” Crawford said in a statement last week. “It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families.”

According to reports, Lartigue was in a relationship with an artist signed to Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment label and was staying at his home while filming music videos there. Lartigue was a football player and was a member of the Texas team the Arlington Impact of the Women’s Football Alliance. Hersi is reportedly the son of another woman who was filming music videos there as well. Hersi was not related to Lartigue.