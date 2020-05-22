Chile, Why Is Joe Biden Speaking On Black Identity?

Every week, during our scheduled family FaceTime calls, the conversation inevitably delves into the latest coronavirus news, how President Trump is handling this whole thing and whether or not we believe he’ll be voted out of office.

We’ve been hopeful. But my dad and I, for weeks, have been expressing our concerns about ya boy, Joe Biden. While a lamp post would make a better president than the one we have now, we weren’t entirely sure that Biden had the mental fortitude to convince the American people that he was the best man for the job.

After all, Biden is known for being a lose-lipped cannon. And I could easily see Trump, as he’s done with other presidential candidates, simply talking over him.

Sadly, today my father and I were vindicated. Recently Biden sat down with Charlamagne of “The Breakfast Club,” to ask Biden about his candidacy.

At the end of the interview, Charlamagne said he welcomed the opportunity to speak to Biden when he visited New York because there is a lot of time between now and November.

Biden, with his talking points rolled up in his hand, interrupted Charlamagne to say this.

“You got more questions. Well, I’ll tell you this. If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Biden leans back and smiles looking self-satisfied.

Charlamagne handled the moment well. Because this comment certainly warranted some pushback.

Instead, he responded maturely. “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.”

Biden, likely coached by someone in the background, quickly wrapped the conversation.

You can take a look at this moment in the video below.

Chile, what a mess.

For many Black people, as Charlamagne said, the question has nothing to do with Trump. We want to know what he plans on doing. What are his plans? Is it something he’s considered outside of being a better option than Trump simply by default? This idea that someone can, should, and will beat Trump off of merit alone no longer holds up. We saw that in 2016.

But more importantly, where the hell does Biden think he gets the right, as a White man, to qualify who is and isn’t Black?

Bruh. It’s so inappropriate, so offensive, tone deaf and not entirely smart.

I saw there were some Black folk online who didn’t see the issue with his statements. Allow me to spell them out. It’s never okay for a White man to speak with authority on Blackness. It is not his culture, not his lived experience. Biden, with his decades in the political arena, could not even fathom what it means to be Black. He shouldn’t speak on it. Period.

It’s offensive because White people have already spent centuries determining who was and wasn’t Black and most of the time, their conclusions didn’t work in our favor. Again, not his place.

And for a man who is not guaranteed the Black vote, this was a ridiculous and unnecessarily risky comment.

Not to mention, Black folk don’t generally appreciate White people sliding into slang when they’re speaking to and about us. “You ain’t Black.”

Smh.

Biden, you don’t know us like that.

Naturally, Black people have run with the moment. Both #YouAintBlack and Charlamagne are trending on Twitter as I type.

