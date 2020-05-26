5 Things We Secretly Wish Our Aunties Would Stop Doing On Facebook

If we’re being honest, Facebook would not be the same without the aunties. They’re warm. They’re encouraging. And generally speaking, they’re a lot of fun to have on social networking platforms. At the same time, we have to stop and acknowledge that the aunties have been on social media for quite a few years now. And despite the fact that they’re no longer newbies to social media, many are still making these newbie mistakes. Of course, we would never tell our aunties what to do because we know better, but for the sake of a good kiki, we wanted to highlight a few of the funny and slightly annoying things we see them doing on Facebook.

Tagging us in everything

It’s not clear exactly when this became a trend, but the aunties are good for tagging everyone and their mama in their posts. Either they don’t know that we’ll see their posts in our newsfeeds — even if they don’t tag us — or they’re trying to bully us into commenting and reacting to all of their status updates. Whatever the reason, the aunties are sure to keep our notification bells ringing and our Facebook pages spammed as they continue to go on those tagging frenzies.

Leaving a signature with every comment

Despite the fact that they created accounts that clearly bear their first and last names — not to mention that their profiles also include their photos — the aunties will make sure that you know which comments are from them because they’re going to leave a signature that reads something like, “Love your Aunt Cookie.” Thanks, auntie. The picture and name weren’t already a dead giveaway.

Sharing chain letters and statuses

As brilliant and resourceful as they are, many of the aunties can’t seem to resist a good chain letter. Every year, they fall into the same old traps and repost chain statuses about Mark Zuckerberg giving away free money or not giving Facebook permission to delete their profiles. Auntie, if either of those things were happening, we highly doubt that a Facebook status update would make a real difference.

Telling us they don’t own the rights to music

The aunties who are computer savvy enough to share video collages with accompanying music are quick to post a little disclaimer stating, “I do not own the rights to this music.” The whole time, we’re thinking, “Auntie, if Hezekiah Walker wanted to come after you for using his song in your little video collage, we doubt that little disclaimer is going to stop him.”

Including their church title in their profile name

Auntie, we all know that you’re the overseer at the Temple of Higher Praise but do you really need to include that whole title in your name on Facebook?