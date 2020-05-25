These Purchases Will Make Your Quarantine Better

While different states are reopening at different speeds – some are fully opening, some are only opening certain types of businesses, and some are still on a pretty serious lockdown – I think it’s safe to say that we’ll all be staying home more than usual for a while. Even in places where the economy is fully reopen, it may take some time until we’re all comfortable going about our lives full speed ahead, going to concerts, going to the movie theaters, going on cruises, and things like that. I’m going to assess every social invitation very carefully and be quite picky about what I say “yes” to. I’d prefer to stick to things that are outdoors or involve only a small group of people. I don’t want to go anywhere that sees a lot of foot traffic and people touching things – that just doesn’t make me feel safe. Whether we are homebodies at heart or not, we’re all going to be more of homebodies for a while. With that in mind, we need to make some changes to our homes so we don’t go totally nuts. Our houses need to be our sanctuaries more than ever, and certain products can help them feel that way. When you stay home mostly, you live differently, and you need items that reflect that and enhance that. Here are purchases that will make quarantine better.

Power strips

You’ll have more people home using more power outlets at the same time. You need to charge your phones and your laptops and your tablets and your Rokus and everything else. You could get in a fight with your partner or housemate over the lack of outlets if you don’t get a few power strips. Long ones are good, too, as they let you sit almost wherever you want.