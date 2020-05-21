“Women Who Say They R Happily Married Shouldn’t Be Doing Stuff Like This” Boosie Responds To Failed Child Support Claims

Louisiana rapper Boosie was all in the news for his parenting choices. First, there was his admission that he hired a grown woman to statutorily rape his son and nephews, by performing fellatio on them.

Shortly afterward, Bossip reported that the Louisiana attorney general was suing the rapper for failure to pay child support for his 11-year-old daughter Lyric Beyonce.

The claim suggested that the rappers wages be garnished as a result.

A week later, Boosie took to his Instagram page, his platform of choice, to refute the allegations.

In all caps, he wrote:

“For u people to be in my DMs saying I’m a deadbeat dad, u got me f*cked up !! I’ve never missed a child support payment with none of my kids. My child wants for nothin’. I’ve never missed a payment. Me n my daughter have a great relationship. I’m sure she will be just as pissed as me [two check mark emojis] I’ve never missed a payment to them. Not one [baby mama]. Even when my kids r with me for 3-4 months. N they don’t have to ask they mom for nothin’. She wants for nothin’. None of them. Me n my BMs are not beefing at all. We might disagree on some things but one thang “I don’t play with they money” so for you people to keep coming after me sayin I’m not taking care of my kids is bullsh*t. My child works for her daddy and makes her own money. She just went back to BR with bout a rack (11 years old) from working, her and my boys. I’m not going to drag my BM cause this is out of her character but women who say they r happily married shouldn’t be doing stuff like this. It’s sad!! This sh*t embarrassing n fake. I take care mine. PS F*ck y’all.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CAdaA5gFM8Q/

I find it fascinating that people are sliding in his DMs talking about child support when there certainly more pressing and dangerous matters regarding his children. Like the aforementioned molestation. I’m sure the people in his DMs are asking other questions about his parenting as well. Would love to hear him address those.