New Jersey Woman On The Run After Murdering Her Wife With Wine Chiller Located In Houston

Police have located Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, a 48 year-old woman who was charged with the murder of her wife, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, comes after intimate partner violence continues to rise in the midst of the coronavirus-pandemic. Women of color are disproportionately affected by partner violence, Black women experience intimate partner violence at a rate 35 percent higher than white women.

“It is our understanding that Gavilanez-Alectus traveled to Houston, from New York City by bus,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

Authorities discovered Rebecca’s unresponsive body in the home the couple shared located in Brick Township, New Jersey. Brick Township officers report that Rebecca’s body was discovered in an upstairs bedroom.

After the discovery, an Ocean County Medical Examiner ruled that her death was a result of a homicide. From her wounds, investigators were able to determine that her injuries were consistent with “a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine.” Authorities also stated that Rebecca’s injuries “were consistent with the implementation of this item.”

Mayra also faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Officers issued a warrant for Mayra’s arrest after they could not locate her whereabouts.

The incident is a vast departure from what the couple portrayed just a few weeks prior. Mayra wrote an endearing Mother’s Day post on her wife’s Facebook page, which read, “Mi amor gracias for all the uncountable ways you make this little crazy family … 😥 and my entire life better with every moment.”