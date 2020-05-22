5 Women’s Music Documentaries To Binge Watch This Weekend

Though most of our days have been running together since quarantine began, if you’re still lucky enough to be working from home during the pandemic you’re likely looking forward to the long weekend ahead. While Memorial Day weekend won’t be quite the same this year, it is a chance to relax at home and, of course, binge watch. And with June, which is also known as Black Music Month, right around the corner, we decided to put together a list of women’s music documentaries to dig into this weekend. Click through to see our top picks.

Also, if you’re looking for other movies and series to dig into this weekend, check out what the editors at iOne Digital have been watching here.

Assembly Required

This 60-minute documentary follows Teyana Taylor and her team as they plan and bring the House of Petunia to life ahead of her performance at last year’s Red Bull Music Festival New York.