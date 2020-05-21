Phaedra Parks Returns To Reality TV By Checking Into “Marriage Boot Camp”
If you’ve been itching for a dose of Phaedra Parks, the Georgia peach is slated to make a return to reality TV by starring in the upcoming season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.
As suggested in the title, Parks will not be going at it alone. Her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam will also be joining her as one of four couples featured on the show. Islam and Parks began dating in March 2019 after meeting on a dating app, according to PEOPLE.
Other cast members include Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, Love and Hip Hop New York star Tahiry Jose and rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and west coast rapper Kurupt; as well as Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Hazel E. and model De’Von Walker.
Like previous seasons of the popular reality show, the four couples will live together in a mansion for 10 days while they complete challenging exercises curated by Dr. Ish Major, the show’s host, and former Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler.
Parks’ appearance announcement comes in the middle of recent drama surrounding the mom of two and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. While Parks seems committed to improving her newfound relationship, it seems that her former RHOA cast continues to speculate around whether or not she will return to the show after leaving in 2017.
Parks’ exit came after it was uncovered she was behind a rumor which claimed Kandi Burruss planned to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams during a night out in New York City. The explosive revelation came to a head during the emotional season nine finale.
But Parks coming back to RHOA won’t be an easy move. Burruss explicitly stated she will leave the show if that ever happens. But Nene Leakes advocated for her return in a recent episode of her YouTube show.
“Phaedra? I have no idea about Phaedra. Honestly, I would like to see Phaedra back in the show, Leakes said.
“Let me go into that. Kandi is always doing all her stuff being mean and nasty in her interviews – yelling – and doing all that for no reason like ain’t nobody over here that do nothing to her.”
“And it’s so interesting to me that she doesn’t want Phaedra back in the show. I mean, you know, why can’t you face Phaedra? You gonna run off when Phaedra come back?”
Since leaving RHOA Parks has mainly been focused on her business ventures and her sons, Dylan, 8, and Ayden, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Apollo Nida.
In the meantime, you can catch a snippet of the upcoming drama by hitting the play button below. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition premieres Thursday, July 2 (at 9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.