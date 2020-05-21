Phaedra Parks Returns To Reality TV By Checking Into “Marriage Boot Camp”

If you’ve been itching for a dose of Phaedra Parks, the Georgia peach is slated to make a return to reality TV by starring in the upcoming season of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

As suggested in the title, Parks will not be going at it alone. Her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam will also be joining her as one of four couples featured on the show. Islam and Parks began dating in March 2019 after meeting on a dating app, according to PEOPLE.

Other cast members include Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, Love and Hip Hop New York star Tahiry Jose and rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and west coast rapper Kurupt; as well as Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s Hazel E. and model De’Von Walker.