An Appreciation Post For The Real Friends You Don’t Have To Put On A Front For

I spent a lot of my twenties trying to keep up appearances in “friendships.” Right around middle school, I realized that there were some “friends” who took pleasure in hearing about my struggles and shortcomings. As a result, I quickly learned how to show certain people the aspects of my life that I wanted them to see while blocking them out from the rest.

Sometime during my late twenties, I came to the conclusion that it was ridiculous and exhausting to remain in any friendship or relationship in which I felt I couldn’t be real because the other party was low-key rejoicing at any sign of misfortune that came my way. Thus, I gradually did some relationship pruning until I was certain that the only people that I kept around me were the ones I was certain wished me well. Still, old habits die hard. So even though I’m now certain that all of my girlfriends are the real deal, I still face the temptation to hide from them during vulnerable moments.

Recently, I made moves towards starting the homebuying process. One of my closest girlfriends had closed on a gorgeous home around this time last year so it would make sense for me to reach out to her and exchange notes, find out what pitfalls to avoid, ask for referrals, and bond over yet another shared experience. Instead, I said nothing for weeks. I’m still not completely sure why or how I convinced myself that I was better off keeping things a secret, but I knew that at least part of it was fear that things would not work out and I would have to explain that after the fact.

Eventually, something dawned on me and I realized I was being ridiculous. Even in the event that my plans didn’t work out the way that I wanted them to, confiding in my friend about this would not be the end of the world. So I got over myself and told her what was going on. We chatted and kiki’d for hours, just like we did about everything else. I shared my fears and reservations. She was completely transparent about her experience and shared everything, from her before and after photos to her credit score. I felt both empowered and more deeply informed after our conversation. We had always been open and real with one another, which is what I have always appreciated about our friendship and this situation was no different.

We devote a lot of time and energy to talking about haters and frenemies, but we don’t slow down often enough to celebrate the real ones. The ones you don’t have to front for. The ones you can text at three o’clock in the morning about your fear. The ones you can vent to at two in the afternoon about your frustrations. The ones you can confide in without worrying about hearing your business out in the streets. Most of all, the ones with whom you can be vulnerable without ever worrying about them using vulnerabilities as ammunition against you.