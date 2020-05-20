“She Was Too Good For This World”: Baltimore Family Grieves 15-Year-Old Teen Who Died From COVID-19

On May 11, a day after Mother’s Day, 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson complained of sickness, experiencing loss of taste, stomach pains and a low appetite.

Her family took immediate notice as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across America and admitted her to Johns Hopkins University where she was placed on a ventilator. She also developed a full body rash. But by the following Saturday on May 16, Dar’yana succumbed to the virus.

“It happened so fast. I never thought that taking my daughter to the hospital for a stomach pain that I wouldn’t be walking out of there with her,” her heartbroken mother, Kandace Knight told WBAL-TV. Dar’yana was just a month shy of her 16th birthday.

Maryland health officials said Dar’yana suffered from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, an “inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 infection.”

Dar’yana is the first pediatric death relating to the inflammatory syndrome the state of Maryland, according to The Baltimore Sun.

A NY1 report confirmed the CDC found a link between MISC-C and coronavirus in young children. The syndrome has primarily affected Black and Latino children in the New York city region, over 120 cases were discovered across the state. Medical professionals believe it works similar to Kawasaki disease, another pediatric syndrome found in young patients with COVID-19.

MISC-C symptoms include fever, they include irritability or sluggishness, abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting, rash or conjunctivitis (which are red or pink eyes), an enlarged lymph node on one side of the neck, red, cracked lips, and swollen hands or feet.

Initially Dar’yana tested negative for the virus, but tests for the antibodies proved positive.

This is real,” Dar’yana’s aunt told CBS Baltimore. “I didn’t think it was just so dangerous until this situation. She was healthy. No pre-existing nothing. We want everybody to know that she was just courageous, independent.”

“She was loved. Period. She had a heart of gold,” her aunt continued.

Family and friends of Dar’yana plan to gather on Wednesday to honor her short life with a candlelight vigil.

“She just was too good for this world, she was too good for this world. She was so beautiful, she was too good for this world,” Knight told WBAL.