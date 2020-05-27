Signs You’re The Inconsiderate Partner In Your Relationship

It’s always easier to point out the flaws in others than it is to recognize our own. When it comes to selfishness in relationships, most of us are woefully oblivious to our inconsiderate ways. And as hurtful as our actions may be to the people we love, they’re usually not the result of malicious intent. Of course, unmindfulness is not a plausible excuse to continue down the path of selfishness. We should always strive to do better and be better for ourselves and the people who matter to us. The first step is always a self-check, so here are ten signs that you’re an inconsiderate partner:

You speak more than you listen

Inconsiderate people are more focused on communicating their own thoughts and feelings than listening to others. If you’re always the one who is dominating conversations with your partner, it might be time to dial it back and do more listening than speaking.