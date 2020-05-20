Bad Quarantine Habits Couples May Develop

Human beings are very easily influenced by the habits of those around us. It’s why you should be very picky about the company you keep. If you want to work harder and be more ambitious, then don’t hang out with the unambitious and lazy. If you want to exercise more and eat better, don’t surround yourself with friends who make fun of gym rats and live for cheese and ice cream. Your partner is like a super version of a friend. You are together all of the time, and that was before the quarantine even began. Now you’re really together all of the time. Maybe your partner always had a couple of habits that you didn’t think were great, and you had some that he had a thing or two to say about. But you had enough space between work and your social lives to just distance yourself from those habits. Now, you’re together so much that, you can quickly develop habits together – good ones or bad ones. There’s often one person leading the charge – the one who is a bit better at convincing and having things his or her way – but both people can start to fall into the same routines. As a couple, it’s easy to develop these bad habits during the quarantine.

Barely talking all day

You’re depressed. Or you feel brain dead, because you haven’t done much and don’t have stories to share. It feels like there isn’t much to talk about so you just…give up on talking. You barely speak a word to each other all day. You just read your books or work on your laptops and give up on the art of conversation.