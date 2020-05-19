“Put Some Respect On Jamal’s Name:” Gizelle Bryant Denies Rumors Jamal Bryant Had A Baby With Church Member

Gizelle Bryant tackled rumors that her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, recently fathered a child with a member of his congregation at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia.

“That is all the way a lie,” Bryant said during her appearance Sunday night on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star went on to suggest that the rumors serve as an indication that she and her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend are doing something right.

“Clearly, we’re very important if people are going to make up these lies,” said Bryant.”Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta.”

Jamal also tackled the rumors directly via his YouTube channel.

“I have been in a tailspin over the last 24 hours,” he said. “Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta — and was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church. That, no. 1, is 1,000 percent untrue. 1,000 percent faulty.”

Gizelle and Jamal wed in 2002 and divorced in 2009 after Jamal was exposed for having an affair.

“I stepped outside of my marriage and had an extra-marital affair that ultimately ended in a divorce to a wonderful woman, not because anything was flawed in the marriage or in her, but in my own maturity,” Jamal told Roland Martin in a 2013 interview. “One of the critical things my ex-wife said to me was, ‘I didn’t divorce you because of the infidelity, I divorced you because I no longer recognized you. You went into a dark place, was mad with the world, and you were just worried about saving your career, not saving the marriage.’ ”

Though obviously painful for all parties involved, Jamal reasoned that the experience has made him a better person.

“I think I became a better person post the divorce than I was in the marriage,” he said. “She and I are still great friends and are still able to operate in a meaningful way.”

The two have since reconciled and now maintain a long-distance dating relationship, with Jamal pastoring out in Georgia and Gizelle living in Maryland.