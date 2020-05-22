Beauty Of 5: Our Favorite Shades From Deborah Lippmann’s New Seasonal Nail Lacquer Set

Chances are you’ve gotten really good at at-home manicures now that we’re week 10-ish or so into social-distancing — but who’s counting? I’m also willing to bet you’ve been torn between wanting to stock up on fun nail polish shades and resisting the urge to overdo it because you fully plan to be back in your manicurist’s chair sooner rather than later.

When it comes to nail polish, we tend to separate colors by season — deeming grays and burgundys winter staples and opting for bright, fun colors in the summer — which can be overwhelming if you feel you need to switch up shades every three months. Thankfully, Deborah Lippman gets it, that’s why she just dropped a 9-piece Nail Laquer Set with shades you can rock in every season and for every occasion. Check out five of our favorite colors from the new set.

Less nude and more beige, this sheer shade is perfect for ladies who only like a hint of color on their nails and aren’t fond of pinks.