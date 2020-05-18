Should Toya Have Been The One To Propose To Robert Rushing?

Last year, Robert Rushing, Toya Johnson’s boyfriend and father of her two-year-old daughter Reign, joked that the two would be old and gray and Toya would still be scared to get married.

Since then, we know that Toya has had a change of heart.

The two got engaged in November last year. And Toya confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you. “

From her language, it would seem that Toya said yes to Rushing’s proposal.

But in an advanced clip of “T.I. and Tiny Family and Friends Hustle,” it seems that Toya was considering being the one to propose to Rushing.

In a chat with her daughter Reginae, Toya shared that because she’s been so hesitant about getting married for the third time, her friend Danielle suggested that Toya be the one to propose to Robert, who she called Red.

Toya: “Y’all I’m ready to get married.”

Reginae: You ready to get married, for real?

Toya: I really am.

Reginae: What changed your mind?

Toya: Like being in there for the trial.Red was holding me tight. It was just… I thank God for that man.

Reginae: I love Red so I feel like, you have my blessings. You do.

Toya: Let me tell you what Danielle gon’ tell me. She told me I should propose to Red.

In a flashback scene, they cut to Danielle, LeToya Luckett and Toya at the table.

Danielle said she thinks Toya should propose because she has been so against the idea of marriage, Red won’t be sure that she’s finally ready. Toya said that after Danielle’s explanation, it didn’t sound like such a bad idea and Rushing is worth it.

Reginae agreed that he’s worthy still, she didn’t feel like her mom should have to propose. She said, “That’s a man’s job. I don’t care.”

Later, in her confessional, she said, “God gave us knees to twerk and stuff… and he gave men knees to get down and propose! So to my future husband, just know baby that you gon’ have to get down on that knee because I am too cute for that.”

But Toya is definitely considering it. She said the pros are that she gets engaged and she’s the one who can decide when she gets to do it.

Normally, I’m of the mindset that you should wait to see that nature of a man’s true intentions. And lord knows, most women don’t want to be a Chrissy Lampkin. But we all knew that Jim Jones had no desire to be married. And that was not the case for Robert Rushing, who’s been clear about that he wants: to be married to Toya.

So I don’t see anything wrong with her proposing.

What do you think? If you were in Toya’s situation with a man you had been putting off, would you be willing to propose?

You can check out the clip of the discussion about Toya proposing in the video below.