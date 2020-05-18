Suspect Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Missouri Trans Woman Nina Pop

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday, May 15 in the tragic death of Nina Pop, a Black 28-year trans woman from Sikeston, Missouri,

Joseph B. Cannon was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to KFVS. He remains in custody and was denied bond.

In Pop’s hometown there was much mystery surrounding her death after her body was discovered on May 3.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen said that without the participation of a collective of social justice and law enforcement authorities, Cannon’s arrest would not have been possible.

Prior to Cannon’s arrest, activists with large social media followings helped call attention to the case, which has unfortunately become strangely familiar in the repeated violence Black communities in America sustain.

“We are continuing this investigation and will have many other steps to finalize before the case is concluded,” McMillen said according to the Standard Democrat. “Having said that, we are pleased to have enough evidence to charge someone for this brutal act. Several people came forth, offering information, which assisted us greatly in this investigation. We have little doubt this homicide has upset many people in the community and we are thankful we were able to charge the suspect.”

Nina’s . At the time of her death, Pop was suspected to be the tenth violent death of a trans person in America. She was also the fifth trans person who was reported dead, in the last month, all of the deaths were of trans women of color.

Data and statistics currently show that Black trans women suffer at disproportionate rates in the LGBTQ community, expanding across health, socio-economics and financial sustainability.

“For the past four weeks, we have seen the deaths of five transgender women of color in this country. We are seeing an epidemic of violence that can no longer be ignored. Transgender and gender non-conforming people, especially trans women of color, risk our lives by living as our true selves — and we are being violently killed for doing so,” said Tori Cooper, HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative.

“We must be outraged by this news and we must channel that outrage into action immediately. These crimes must be reported, investigated and prosecuted. These lives must be mourned, honored and fought for. What we are doing is not enough. HRC mourns alongside all those who know and loved Nina, and we will continue our tireless fight to ensure a future where living one’s truth can never become a death sentence.”