Should Issa Reach Out First? And Other Questions After Last Night’s Episode Of “Insecure”

It makes sense that after last week’s Block Party episode that things between Molly and Issa wouldn’t be solved in the following episode, just days later. But a part of me thought they were definitely going to have a chance to at least speak to one another. But if you watched last night, then you know that did not happen. Instead, we watch as Issa is plagued by Molly’s words and then bypasses more than one opportunity to make amends. A friend acting like she’s going to lay you out does not fix itself. So we’ll have to wait. In the meantime, let’s get into what did happen with Issa last night.