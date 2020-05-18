Woman Claiming To Be Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Had This To Say About His Cease-And-Desist

A woman claiming to be the mother of Tristan Thompson’s child is clapping back at the Cleveland Cavalier after his lawyer, Marty Singer, issued a cease-and-desist last week.

Thompson, who has a three-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig, and a two-year-old daughter named True with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian, has refuted that he fathered a a child between the age of four and five with Kimberly Alexander, the woman making said accusations.

Sources close to Thompson told TMZ that the NBA star had a one-night stand with Alexander eight years ago, which would disprove that he and her were sexually involved at the time her child was born.

Alexander re-posted the TMZ article with the following comment on her Insta stories, “My mother passed away in 2012 Tristan I didn’t even know you then. If ur gonna come clean come alllll the way clean.” She also said that she is currently dating a neurosurgeon, so money is not an issue. The ShadeRoom captured Alexander’s posts.

A series of emails and exchanges with Thompson’s legal team showed that Alexander wanted Thompson to prove paternity a second time, after Thompson’s results from an at-home paternity test proved he was not the father.

Last week in response to the information, Singer, who also represents Kardashian, sent a letter threatening to sue Alexander over the paternity claims and over comments that sought to defame Kardashian and Tristan.

“We demand that you immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” a portion of the cease-and-desist reads according to TMZ.

“Furthermore,” Singer said in a statement obtained by Page Six, “when Kim Alexander insisted on a second test, Mr. Thompson agreed to do a second test (since he knew that it would re-confirm that he’s not the father) if it was a legally admissible paternity test performed by an AABB-accredited lab that would be beyond reproach. Significantly Kim Alexander refused to have the second test done by an accredited lab and she was dropped as a client by her lawyers.”

“There is also no explanation why Ms. Alexander waited 5 years to do a paternity test if she knew who was the father of her child,” it reads.

All of this drama also occurred during the same week where social media users called Kardashian out over rumors that she was pregnant for a second time by Thompson. Folks wanted to know how Kardashian was able to forgive Thompson so quickly, but threw away her friendship with Jordyn Woods, Kardashian’s sister Kylie’s best friend. Woods and Thompson were caught in the middle of a mess when it was revealed that the two shared a kiss during a drunken night out.

Khloe Kardashian lashed back at all of the rumors while confirming that she was not pregnant with Thompson’s child.

During the recent season of KUWTK, Kardashian was seen entertaining the idea of using Thompson’s sperm to have a sibling for True. Many pointed out that True already has a half sibling who is in her age range, just in case Kardashian forgot.