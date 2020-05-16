ICYMI, Tracee Ellis Ross Just Released A New Song, ‘Love Myself’

Tracee Ellis Ross has stepped off the set and into the booth. In support of her new role in her latest movie, The High Note, Ross recorded her first track ever titled “Love Myself.” After so many years in the entertainment business, Ross has finally taken a chance at filling her mother’s, Diana Ross, shoes.

The black-ish star premiered “Love Myself,” which was produced by Rodney Jerkins and written by Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, during an Instagram Live with a star-studded audience watching. Her virtual release party was attended by her mother, siblings, Michelle Obama, Lena Waithe and many more. Ross has began using her beautiful singing voice thanks to her role as Grace Davis in The High Note. Davis is a pop star is deciding whether to take on a Las Vegas residency or to release a new album. After being told she is “too old” to release new music, Davis is trying to decide whether she should listen to the naysayers or follow her heart.

You would think that Ross could refer to her life growing up as the daughter of a pop star for this role but she said it was the total opposite.

“In all honesty, none of this is taken from the world I know of being my mom’s child,” Ross told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming film. “The only thing is that I always had the dream of being able to sing. But this character was so beautifully and wonderfully written, and the story really has nothing to do with any of the things that I know from my mom’s experience. Except for the fact that there’s a real humanity to this woman and she’s not a paper-thin quote-unquote diva that the world usually paints larger-than-life women as. She’s a real person. That’s the only connection that I can draw. That a woman who holds a great space in the world is actually a human with a heart, who has fears and disappointments and struggles all on her own.”

Since movie theaters are closed, the film will be released to Video-On-Demand platforms on May 29th. The film also stars Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison, Jr. and Dakota Johnson.

Ellis-Ross also sings other songs on the accompanying soundtrack, also being released May 29th, like “Bad Girl,” “Stop For A Minute,” “New to Me” and “Like I Do.”

Take a listen to “Love Myself” below.