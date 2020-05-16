Dwight Howard Reveals Mother Of His Son Has Died: ‘It’s Extremely Difficult For Me’

NBA star Dwight Howard recently revealed that while he quarantine he has suffered a terrible loss. The Los Angeles Lakers star said the mother of his six-year-old son, Melissa Rios, passed away back in March after having an epileptic seizure, ESPN reports.

Howard said one of the hardest things about Rios’ passing was explaining it to their young son.

“I’ve had some things happen in my personal life that has been difficult to really handle,” the 34-year-old told ESPN. “My son’s mom, she had passed away a month and a half ago and it’s extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son, who’s 6 years old, just about the whole situation.”

The father of four said if he has learned one thing during this devastating experience it is that “every moment counts.”

“Be grateful for every situation that you have, just be grateful for life. I think we also take for granted the little things and just spending time with people and stuff like that. And you know after having all these situations, it’s like, reconfirming to me just stay in the moment. Always be grateful. Always be grateful for everything you have, every little thing that happens.”

Howard said he and his son were able to attend a funeral for Rios, who died on March 27th, with social distancing considered in Reno, Nevada.

“There was no way I could not be there for my son, and even for her family,” Howard said. “I definitely would’ve felt like that would’ve been bad. She deserves and he would deserve better if I didn’t do that.”

Howard was planning to invite Rios to his home with him and his son during the NBA hiatus when he learned that she has passed away. Rios was 31-years-old.