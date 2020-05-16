Little Richard’s Funeral And Burial To Take Place At An Alabama HBCU

Little Richard, who passed away last weekend, will have a private funeral and burial at an Alabama historically black college next week.

According to WKRN, close family and friends will gather to say farewell to the Rock N’ Roll pioneer at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama. Pastor Bill Minson, a friend of Little Richard, said the “Lucille” singer is actually an alumnus of the HBCU. Director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens Gerald Kibble said the funeral and burial will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020.

Little Richard died last Saturday, May 7th, after a battle with bone cancer. He was 87-years-old.

The “Tutti Frutti” singer’s son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed to Rolling Stone last week that his father had passed away. His agent, Dick Alen, confirmed that he was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“He was living with his brother in Nashville. He was battling for a good while, many years,” Alen told PEOPLE. “I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn’t well but he never really got into it, he just would say ‘I’m not well.’ He’s been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn’t talk about it much.”

After his untimely death, many celebrities paid tribute to him on social media.

“With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow, ” former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. “We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today.”

How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis also mourned the loss of the legend.

“The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well.”