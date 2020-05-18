How To Make Better Amazon Purchases

For many of us, those little or big packages that arrive every day are what’s keeping us going. I may or may not have taken to just ordering a cute pair of shoes or dress every couple of weeks, just because it lifts my spirits. I’m not rolling in dough and am trying to save just as much as everyone else—but I’ll find a little $12 sundress or pair of sandals and just knowing it’s on its way makes everything a tiny bit better. We still need to treat ourselves, right? After wearing nothing but sweatpants and slippers for months, it feels nice to do something “normal” that I used to do, before this happened, like get excited about a cute new item of clothing!

Whatever your reasons are for increasing the online shopping right now, we all know it’s a bummer when something arrives and it’s not at all what we expected. Especially when delivery times are so delayed right now, so you waited so long, and will have to wait even longer if you want to exchange it. Online shopping is a tricky thing, since you can’t touch, feel, try on, and experience the thing in person. You just click “Order” and hope for the best. And materials can feel so different in person than you expected. Manufacturers can be good about manipulating photos and giving you false expectations. You have to learn how to sniff the truth out on your own.

There are definitely tricks of the trade that can help increase the chances that the items that show up at your doorstep were as expected. Here are tips for making better Amazon purchases.

Search reviews for your measurements

You can do a word search of all the reviews and all of the questions asked and answered on a product page. Just go to the search bar above where the questions and reviews begin. In there, type in your measurements—like, 5’7” 130 lbs, size 4—and see what comes up. Play with the way you write the numbers and measurements. You may find that someone with your exact measurements wrote a review, explaining how the item fit them. That’s your best guide.