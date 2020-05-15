Wait A Minute⁠—Did Resident Baddie Niecy Nash Really Have 3 Prom Dates?

Niecy Nash has always been intriguing to me. I first remember being thoroughly entertained by her as f Deputy Raineesha Williams on Comedy Central’s Reno 911 and then again as host of Clean House on Style Network.

On Thursday Nash unlocked more of her enigmatic mystery by re-sharing a throwback photo on Insta stories she captioned, “Three dates don’t hate!” followed by the praise and crying face emojis. In the photo Nash is moments away from beginning her prom night surrounded by three men dressed in tuxedo’s.

Now there’s a lot happening here to discuss. Firstly, let’s get into Nash’s dress and hair. I am living for the effortless slay of the floor length green fabric, capped at the bottom with green tulle.

Secondly, most of us want to know, are those really Nash’s prom dates? If so, she must one day share the secrets of her finesse! I’m going to agree with social media user four_fifity_five who wrote “An icon” in the comment section of The Shade Room.

Though Nash shared the photo before in 2018, most of the comment section apparently saw it from the first time.

The Claws star followed by sharing prom images of her two daughters Dia and Donielle. As high school students across the country mourn the absence of the developmental milestone, Nash’s photo serves to give a little comedy relief.

The tongue-in-cheek photo stays true to Nash’s fun-loving nature, who in the last five years has expanded upon her career to show more of her serious side as a raw, pure talent in Tinseltown.

Cheers to you Niecy Nash (if this is true)! We love to see it!!