Identical Milwaukee Twins Receive 38 College Acceptances Along With $1M In Scholarships

Arianna and Arielle Williams’ story shows that even in the face of insurmountable odds brought by the coronavirus, perseverance still prevails!

The identical twins who call Milwaukee, Wisconsin, their home are basking in the glow of a monumental achievement, securing admission to 38 colleges and $1M in scholarship aid.

Arianna and Arielle are also graduating at the top of their class at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. Arianna will finish as valedictorian, while Arielle is salutatorian.

“We’ve always been those overachievers throughout school, period,” says Arielle.

“We never wanted to do the basic,” says Arianna. “We always wanted to go above and do beyond that.” The Williams twins are also breaking ground in more than just the classroom, they will be the first people in their family to attend a higher education institution,” she told WDJT.

In line with setting their sights high, the Williams sister said the standard was set by their school, who requires each student to apply to at least three colleges.

“As students at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy, Arianna and Arielle Williams have set a tremendous example as scholars and citizens for four years,” Principal Judith Walker said about the young women. “We couldn’t be more proud of their growth, choices and their ability to persevere with joy in the face of obstacles. They have traveled, organized community service projects, met Michelle Obama and represented our school inside of our walls and throughout our city. We are proud of them and the entire Class of 2020 and excited for the next chapter in their lives as they take this same drive to college.”

Among the schools that offered full financial rides to Benedict College and Hampton University, both historically Black colleges. However, they decided to pursue a career in nursing and want to attend a program that makes the most sense for their peace of mind. The sisters have opted to stay close to home in hopes of attending Marquette University, located in Milwaukee.

“Tuition is pretty much covered [at Marquette]. We got accepted into the EOP Program (Educational Opportunity Program) and directly into the nursing program,” Arianna told the outlet.

The Williams sisters rings similar to the Nigerian-American Gawon twins out of Miami, Florida, who obtained $1.4 million in Scholarships in 2019.

“It’s okay to fail sometimes,” says Arianna. “You gotta accept your failures. Just come back harder. Do the most! They told us we were doing the most. Do the most and go above and beyond.”

Wishing them continued success and happiness as they begin their new chapter!