Amerie Finally Responds To Claims That She And Kourtney Kardashian Look Alike: “It’s Kind Of Strange”

Amerie has always been a unique beauty, standing out among her R&B singing counterparts in the ’00s, what with her South Korean and African-American background. However, her distinctive looks have somehow managed to be compared to the characteristics of reality star Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the comments about the women having a similar appearance have been going strong for quite a few years, to the point where the “Why Don’t We Fall in Love” singer couldn’t deny that she’s heard it.

While doing an IG TV video where she answered fan questions, the 40-year-old was asked if she’d ever heard that people think they look alike and what she thought about that. As it turns out, she agrees that there is somewhat of a resemblance, which is confusing to the star.

“Yes, we both get that actually. Or have both gotten that. I can see that,” she said. “I can see that we favor each, which is strange. I don’t know why, it’s just weird. I can see that we favor each other, but I don’t feel like I favor her sisters and she doesn’t favor my sisters. It’s kind of strange that our looks would intersect.”

It is true that Amerie isn’t the only one out of the two of them to field questions about their similarities. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, back in 2011, was asked if she’d been told she resembled the singer, and she replied, “Every single day!!”

Truthfully, the two only seem to share a few visual characteristics, which give the impression that they resemble one another, and that includes their smiles (counting their teeth), their facial structure (in terms of the shape and cheekbones), and their eyebrows. But would you mistake them for family? We doubt it.

Nevertheless, there were countless of people who said they could be “twins,” so we thought we’d take a closer look. Hit the flip for more photos of the women serving similar looks and let us know what you think.

“I really do believe ther [sic] is some resemblance between Amerie & Kourtney Kardash….I really do think *shrugs*” said a pretty convinced Twitter user.

“Skyline” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals

Amerie arrives at the “Skyline” Los Angeles Premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on November 9, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage)