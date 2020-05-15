Gregory And Travis McMichael’s Lawyers Tell Public, “Don’t Rush To Judgement,” But Where Was The Grace For Ahmaud?

The alleged killers of Ahmaud Arbery recently acquired legal representation in the case, but it was a message disseminated to the public that made it apparent that the root of this case still summons from white supremacy and its adjacency.

Travis McMichaels, one of two suspected killers involved in Arbery’s murder, hired Rubin and Jason Sheffield an attorney duo out of Atlanta.

“Right now we are starting at the end,” Sheffield said in a CBS News interview. “We know the ending. What we don’t know is the beginning.”

“We implore all of you … don’t rush to judgment,” Rubin added.

Gregory McMichael’s lawyers, Laura and Frank Hogue, issued a similar statement:

“So often the public accepts a narrative-driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgment, which has happened in this case,” Laura Hogue said in a statement Thursday.

But Arbery’s family wants to know why the same sentiment wasn’t used for their loved one.

“We agree with the attorneys for Travis McMichael that the justice system affords all citizens the presumption of innocence and that there shouldn’t be a rush to judgment or stereotyping,” attorneys for Arbery’s parents said in an emailed statement. “We only wish that their client, Travis McMichael, had provided that same presumption of innocence to Ahmaud Arbery before chasing and killing him.”

Arbery’s case shuffled through the hands of three prosecutors before landing on the desk of Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Prior two Holmes, two prosecutors recused themselves, with one of them concluding that the McMichaels actions on February 23 fell short of an arrest or subsequent charges.

The McMichaels were finally arrested on May 7, almost three months to the date of Arbery’s murder. In the initial police report the McMichaels painted Arbery as a suspicious Black man who fit the description of a recent string of break-ins in the neighborhood, even though local police authorities later disproved their assumptions.

Arbery’s supporters have continuously rebuked the narrative of the Black brute to paint him in the light of his humanity; a young man who was senselessly killed while running in a predominately white neighborhood. And because someone thought they had proper cause, his life ended as a result.

The investigation continues to present new information as the weeks pass. This week, a man claimed to be a neighbor of the McMichaels said he believes Arbery had a former encounter with the McMichaels on February 11 just two weeks before he was killed.

Arbery was also accused of visiting a construction site located in the Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood where the McMichaels reside. His presence at the construction site was released by authorities via surveillance video without much context, adding to the suspicious narrative formulated by the McMichaels. The surveillance video, recorded hours before Arbery’s death, was released prior to the neighbor’s admission leaving a lot of the story untold.

And even if Arbery visited the site numerous times before his death, does that mean his life deserved to be taken?

Subsequently S. Lee Merritt, who represents Arbery’s family along with attorney Benjamin Crump, believes a note left at the death site of Arbery needs more attention as the case unfolds, TMZ reports. The note reads, “Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.” Merritt said an anonymous person from the Brunswick neighborhood reached out to his office because the handwriting caught their attention. Merritt has since shared the information with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Prior to Merrit’s admission, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation claimed they ID’d the person who wrote the note, and believe it is not pertinent to the investigation. Merritt has asked the GBI to share the person’s identity with his team.