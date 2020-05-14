“We Are Here To Collect”: Black Women Tell Joe Biden That Their Votes Must Be Earned In Powerful Op-Ed

A group of Black women with their hands on the pulse of American politics and social justice banded together to provide Vice President Joe Biden with a guidebook on how to keep Black women voters engaged as the 2020 Presidential Election approaches in November.

In an article and video made by The Washington Post’s opinion section, participants LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter; Tiffany D. Cross, political analyst and author; Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist, educator and writer; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network and The Black Future’s Lab, co-host of The View; Angela Rye, commentator and political strategist; and Amanda Seales, comedian, author and Insecure star, remind Biden that while the Black vote has leaned majority Democratic in past elections, the allegiance shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign,” the op-ed begins. Since 1968, no Republican presidential candidate has received more than 13 percent of the Black vote in America, while 80 percent identify as Democrat, according to a February 2020 report by Princeton University.

“This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, ‘insufficient funds.’ Those days are over. We are here to collect,” the collective continues.

In their three tiered plan, the women first conclude that there is no other option for Biden, who is presumably the Democratic front-runner, than to pick a Black woman as Vice President. Biden escapes the ideals of the perfect candidate, especially with recent sexual assault allegations and his historical contributions to policies which led to the way Black communities are over-policed and undeserved. This election again constitutes as choosing between the lesser of two evils.

Of second importance to the collective is for Biden to choose a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice opening. Thirdly, Biden needs to provide a comprehensive plan regarding the unaddressed needs of Black Americans and Black migrants who live in this country.

“These wrongs include reversing the adverse effects of polices of the Comprehensive Crime Control Act of 1984 that established mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act that created the crack-cocaine sentencing disparity, and, of course, the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. He says that he knows better now, but he must do better,” the post states.

You can watch the contents of the powerful video here.