Woman Arrested, Forced To Ground In Front Of Her Child Over Face Mask Dispute In NYC Subway

A New York City woman was handcuffed and taken to the ground in a video captured by an onlooker as NYPD cops accused her of not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the struggle ensues, the woman’s child looks on as she is guarded by a cop, watching as her mother is restrained on the ground.

The video of the woman’s arrest rings similar to the arrest of Jazmine Headley, a Brooklyn mom who was violently restrained by officers in a public benefits office while her son was ripped from her arms. Several videos have emerged out of the pandemic showing multiple instances of police using excessive force in Black and brown neighborhoods around New York City.

The encounter took place Wednesday at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Brooklyn, New York, around 11:50 a.m, the New York Post reports.

According to Spectrum News NY1, the woman was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. Officers reportedly approached her as she ascended the steps of the subway, saying she appeared to not be wearing a mask while talking on the phone. However, as she moves further up the steps, her face is covered as well as her daughter’s.

In the video the woman moves away an officer’s hand as they continue to reprimand her about not wearing her mask for what appeared to be a split second. Three cops tussle with the woman, forcing her to the ground.

“C’mon, she got a kid with her,” a man can be heard saying in the video’s background. “She got a baby with her — that’s too much, man.”

The woman repeatedly screams that she can’t breathe. As the woman demands to be lifted up an officer walks towards onlookers, appearing to move them away.

According to NY1 reporter Dean Meminger, Mayor Bill de Blasio reprimanded the way the woman was handled, but states people must follow the rules.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea had strong language to protect his fleet from criticism. “I, as the police commissioner, I will not stand for excess force,” Shea said. “But I will also not have my police department called a racist police department.”

The NYPD, the NYPD police union, and Mayor De Blasio have a sensitive relationship stemming from comments where he admitted having private conversations around the dangers of police brutality with his son Dante, who is half Black. The remarks made in 2014 after the fatal shooting of two officers in Brooklyn, resulted in thousands of officers physically turning their backs on De Blasio during the slain cops funeral services.

However, Shea’s comments completely contradict the data and what we know to be true regarding the way Black communities and communities of color are policed in America. The numbers also prove disparities.

According to NY1 the NYPD made 125 arrests from March 16 to May 10 for COVID-19 related issues. Sixty-six percent of those arrested were of black people, 24 percent Hispanic. More specifically in Brooklyn, a report released by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office last week showed that out of 40 arrests made over social distancing between March 17-May 4, 35 were Black.