15 Things To Do With A Spare Room

There are many ways you could come into a spare room. You could become an empty nester when your kid moves out of the house, and though he’ll sleep in his old room when he visits, you’re not going to let it remain as he had it–you’re going to put that thing to use. Maybe you finally earn enough to no longer need a roommate in order to make rent or mortgage payments. So you politely let your roomie/tenant know you’d like to have the place to yourself now. Or perhaps you buy a new place and are surprised to find an extra bedroom was in your budget. However it happens, having a spare room is always a nice surprise. It’s an asset, really.

There are so many things that you may typically leave the house to do, that you can do at home once you have a spare room. There are probably businesses you rely on to provide you with space and equipment to conduct business or participate in hobbies because you have no way to do them at home. But imagine the time you’d get back if you didn’t have to leave the house to do that? Imagine the money you could get back if you no longer had to pay for a membership or rent to use a space outside of your home. A spare room opens up a world of possibilities. Here are 15 things you can do with a spare room.