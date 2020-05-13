“I Know Who Did It And I Know Why They Did It” Jill Scott Talks The Fellatio Simulation Video & Why You Can’t Put Women In A Box

In the days since her Verzuz “battle” with friend and fellow artist Erykah Badu, Jill Scott has become a bit of a hot topic. First, people were applauding her for bringing such positive energy to the world during the nearly three hour battle.

Then there were these sick comparisons between her and another artist Lizzo.

And recently, in an interview with Big Tigger for V103, Scott spoke about an old video that ended up going really viral two years ago.

Tigger led into that line of questioning with Scott’s song, “Crown Royal” and whether or not Scott ever had any plans of expanding the song.

Jill said, “I think it should be. I had no idea. At the time, most of the time, once a song stops for me and it doesn’t move any further and my pen doesn’t move any more and I don’t have an inclination to say anything else, I stop typically. I go back and listen to it and I thought, ‘Oo that’s all I wanted to say.’ And I thought the lyrics were so deliciously nasty. I think I can go forward. The producer, J.R. Hudson has since married and had another 3-4 babies. I’m sure he can assist in that area.”

It segued into a question about the video of Scott simulating fellatio on stage.

Tigger asked, did it bother you when that video became such a thing?

“Yeah. I didn’t expect it. I was really, really caught off guard. That had been a part of my show off and on, depending on the audience and what I wanted to say that night. It had been a part of my show for maybe about five years, depending. So I was really surprised but I know who did it and I know why they did it.”

When Tigger asked her to elaborate, Scott started playing coy.

“I can’t. I won’t. Be gone. I will not. I see your work but you don’t. You just don’t know what’s in here. I’m talking to that person. They don’t know.”

The conversation eventually turned the type of energy Jill Scott has to the type of energy younger women have and relying on their sexuality to achieve a certain status in life. Scott shared that a lot of women may rely on this one aspect of themselves because they’re not fully aware of what else they may have to offer.

But after that she shared a very interesting anecdote about a recent outing in a strip club.

“I was at a strip club, right. I had never been before. I wanted to watch the men…The DJ announced my name. And I was like, ‘No, I didn’t want to do that.’ I also had some other plans but he ruined all of that. Truth be told, at the time, I’m a poet and a writer so I pick which woman to dance. I don’t like the dancers who are dead in their eyes. You’ve seen this before. I don’t like the dancers that don’t take direction. I don’t like the dancers who immediately take their clothes off. I believe in beguiling and coercing and mesmerizing. I think these are the powers of the woman. I pick which dancer. But my goal is for me. I’m going to talk sh*t in his ear the whole time while he’s getting the dance. Who’s benefitting? Meeee! So I’m in there and the DJ announces my name and all the girls start running. So I’m in there and I’m like, ‘Oh no, I think they think I want a lap dance or something.’ Which I don’t. That’s not me. And so many of them just wanted to talk. They forgot they were at work. Standing there with everything exposed. There was a lot of crying in the strip club. A lot of ‘You helped me get through school.’ Or ‘I’m in the middle of my dissertation right now.’ I wasn’t prepared. Or ‘My grandmother passed away and I listen to this song all the time and I just want to say thank you.’ And actually, two of the strippers gave me money that night. You can’t put women in boxes.”

You can listen to the full interview in the video below.