Father Of Xavier University Student Surprises Her With Elaborate “At-Home” Ceremony After Graduation Was Cancelled

Like many members of the Class of 2020, Gabrielle Pierce was disappointed that she wouldn’t be able to celebrate completing her degree from Xavier University in New Orleans, Louisiana, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Xavier is a private, historically Black college, which is a highly sought after institution for students who plan to pursue careers in the medical field.

The virus has placed a halt on social interacting which cuts across each layer of our life, from familial gatherings, to church services and graduation ceremonies.

But Gabrielle’s father Torrence Brunson made a plan to ensure that her achievement would be honored and celebrated. Brunson watched his daughter as she worked to complete her degree in public health and wanted to afford her with a glimpse of hope, something much needed as the pandemic wages on.

He rented a small stage, podium and other equipment from a convention center located in their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, complete with attire and a program for the ceremony, WREG reports.

“She said, ‘Dad, when I first came out, I walked out, and I looked at it,’ she said, ‘I just had to hold back my tears,’” Torrence said. “She said it was overwhelming.”

Her parents had also managed to gather about 30 of their closest family, friends and neighbors for Gabrielle’s celebration which took place in their driveway. Torrence, and Gabrielle’s aunt served as speakers, while Gabrielle walked across the stage to accept her “diploma.”

“I was filled with happiness,” Gabrielle told The ShadeRoom. “I just couldn’t believe I had so much support from my family, friends and neighbors.”

Gabrielle hopes to continue her dream of studying diseases as an epidemiologist, using her craft to help formulate ways to combat viruses like COVID-19.