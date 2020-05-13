“I Thought Me And Vivica Was Cool:” NeNe Isn’t Completely Sure Why Vivica Fox Implied That She’s On Drugs, But She Has One Theory

If you were surprised to see Vivica Fox imply that NeNe Leakes has a drug abuse problem, you’re not alone. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star admits that Fox’s comments threw her for a loop as well. In an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, the reality TV personality admitted that she was under the impression that she was in a good place with Fox so for her, the comments came completely out of left field.

“I thought me and Vivica was cool,” said Leakes. “Is she on f-cking drugs? Don’t ever put me in that category, okay? You can put me in a lot of categories but the drug category, you will never be able to put me there.”

She went on to express that she has never even tried drugs in the past, adding that it’s particularly mean that Vivica and her former co-star, Claudia Jordan, would attempt to defame her in this way.

“That was really f-cked up. Let me tell you how f-cked up that is. I have never done any drugs. I have never even smoked a cigarette in my life,” said NeNe. “I’ve had family members, I speak about this on the show, that has been on drugs before. I’ve never been on drugs. I’ve been on plenty of vodka, but I’ve never been on no drugs before. I will never do drugs. That’s something that I’ve never been on. I don’t smoke cigarettes, weed, do coke. I’ve never even tried it. So for someone to go so low and insinuate something like that to defame your character, it’s really effed up.”

As for why she believes Vivica and Claudia would insinuate such a thing, NeNe speculated that they were feeble attempts to maintain relevancy

“Listen, these people have fallen from grace, okay? Who better to talk about than the person that everyone is talking about?” she reasoned. “There are people who are on these shows who were movie stars, they’ve fallen from grace and now they’re on the internet.”

As you may recall, during a remotely recorded episode of “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan,” Vivica and Claudia attempted to suggest that NeNe may have had a drug problem after she admitted to seeking therapy after filming the RHOA reunion.