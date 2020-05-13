London Transit Worker Dies Of Coronavirus After Being Spat On By Man Who Claimed To Be Infected

The worst fears of Belly Mujinga’s family came to pass on April 5 after the 47-year-old London railway ticket worker perished from the coronavirus.

As essential workers across the globe continue to report to work, their safety remains compromised in the wake of a pandemic which has claimed the lives of almost 300,000 people worldwide.

Mujinga’s death comes almost two months after she came into contact with a man on March 22 who violently spat and coughed at her and a colleague after claiming he had the coronavirus. The encounter happened on the platform of the Victoria station in Central London, according to The Guardian.

Mujinga and her colleague both began experiencing symptoms days after the incident. She was admitted to the hospital on April 2, where she was placed on a ventilator, but later succumbed to the virus.

Mujinga, who is also the mother to an 11-year-old daughter, was reportedly physically shaken after the incident and expressed her fears of returning to the platform to her employer Govia Thameslink. Mujinga’s colleague, who spoke to The Guardian, said their pleas were ignored even after she started experiencing shortness of breath.

“We begged not to go out. We said: ‘Our lives are in danger.’”

“We were told that we are not even allowed to put on masks,” the colleague added. “Govia has behaved reckless and negligent. They have failed in their duty of care. We are treated like we are robots.”

In response, Southern Railway and Gatwick Express, which is owned by Govia, said, “We take any allegations extremely seriously, and we are investigating these claims.”

“The safety of our customers and staff, who are key workers themselves, continues to be front of mind at all times and we follow the latest government advice. We urge people only to travel if it is absolutely essential.”

Mujinga’s cousin xxxx, who also witnessed the assault, said that Mujinga and her colleagues should have been provided with the proper tools and support, especially after what Mujinga went through.

“She shouldn’t have been sent out without any PPE. We want justice for Belly. They need to find the person who did it. And the company should compensate the family; her daughter doesn’t have a mother any more. They should protect those who are left.”

“It is despicable for a key worker to be attacked in this way while serving the travelling public. Our thoughts are with Mrs Mujinga’s family at this terrible time,” a statement obtained from U.K.Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads.

Mujinga’s family may be able to receive 60,000 pounds (which converts to about $73,000 USD) through a government initiative which pays out to families who lost loved ones from the coronavirus.

But money cannot replace a life, a wife, a mother, nor a friend. Mujinga established herself in London after moving to the U.K. from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2000.

Mujinga’s husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, said he shared a close relationship with his wife who shared everything with him. He recalled the last time he saw her over video conference while she was interned at the hospital.

“We just said: ‘Be good,’ and that God is in charge,” Katlay said. “We did a WhatsApp video in hospital, but then I didn’t hear from her again. I thought she might be asleep, but the doctor phoned me to tell me she had died.”

He explained that Mujinga was immunocompromised and suffered from respiratory issues after surgery four years ago.

“She was a good person, a good mother, and a good wife. She gave her friendship to many people. She was a caring person and would take care of everybody,” he continued.