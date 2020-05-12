Predatory COVID-19 “Deals” And Scams To Look Out For

While the good people of the world think, during terrible times like the COVID-19 pandemic, “I should see how I can be of help,” others think, “I should see how I can profit from this.” People are scared right now. They’re worried about their health. They’re concerned for their finances. They fear for the safety and future of their children. They stay up at night fretting over how their elderly loved ones are dealing with this. And, quite sadly, there are individuals and organizations out there that want to take advantage of those negative emotions. They know that, in times like these, people are vulnerable because they’re often desperate for answers and solutions. They may not be as critical of the information presented to them, because they want to hear what they want to hear. And so, the scammers can swoop in.

There are a handful of “great opportunities” circulating out there that are far from great opportunities. They can destroy your finances, your health, your credit, and your identity. The scary thing is that, some are from legitimate organizations—LLCs who file taxes, have customer service representatives, and the whole thing. Hey, nobody ever said all corporations are ethical. Others are truly scams, and founded in nothing at all—dream dust. But some criminal minds out there have figured out just how to tap into our current fears, and try to make some money off of them. Here are “deals,” offers, and scams to look out for during COVID-19.

Work from home scams

With so many individuals either having permanently lost their jobs due to COVID-19, or having been furloughed, and looking for temporary, safe ways to make money from home, there are a lot of WFH scams circulating. If you receive solicitation to work for a company, touting how you can make your own hours, “be a boss babe,” have your own company, “some make as much as $400 a day!,” it’s likely a pyramid scheme. And any job that asks for your bank information for “payroll purposes,” before even reviewing your qualifications, is one from which you should run.