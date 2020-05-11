YesSis: Massachusetts Teen Gets Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

Roberta Hannah will be taking her talents to Columbia University in the fall, a hard choice but necessary choice after being accepted into all eight Ivy League institutions.

Hannah, a high school senior at Springfield High School of Science of Technology, is riding high, but initially needed a boost from her mother and sister to take a leap of faith.

“Originally, I was only going to apply to three, but then my mom and my sister were like, ‘You should just apply to all eight,’ so I didn’t really have a choice,” Hannah told Western Mass News.

All eight Ivy League schools in America are located not too far from Hannah in the northeast region of the United States. Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Yale University make up all eight Ivy League institutions.

Hannah said that she felt she had a high chance of getting into at least four of the schools, but was elated when she was admitted to all eight on national Ivy Day.

“I was really anxious getting up to the day, and then I started opening the letters, and I was like oh, I keep seeing ‘yes,’” she said.

At Columbia, Hannah plans to study biochemistry and African-American studies.

“So my goal is to be a medicinal chemist, but with making medicine and kind of the one researching it,” she said. “I want my focus to be on increasing accessibility and making the medicine more affordable.”

“A lot of studying,” she said when asked how she achieved her goals. “Last year, I took four AP classes, but up until then, I was mostly in honors classes or pre-AP, and so last year, I took four AP classes, and this year I’m taking seven AP exams.”

Hannah credits her mom and sister for not letting her sell herself short. “I think because of the fact my mom didn’t go to college, she always pushed us a little extra hard,” Hannah said.

“I just knew because it is my child, and I know her gifts, and I basically made her apply to all the schools,” said Valerie Williams, Hannah’s mom.