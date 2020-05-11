What We Know So Far About Ahmaud Arbery’s Shooting Death Investigation

The shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, continues to rock Black communities across the nation and the globe.

Arbery, a 25-year-old man, was gunned down by a white father-son duo on February 23, while jogging in a surrounding Satilla Shores neighborhood. Last week the men responsible for the shooting, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, over two months after Arbery fell to his death in the middle of the street.

Arbery’s death was reported in February while the McMichaels walked freely around their city, but it was a leaked video capturing his last moments, that prompted media attention and an arrest.

On Sunday, Attorney General Chris Carr backed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, NPR reports.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset. The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers,” Carr said in a statement.

In the days following the disturbing video’s release, S. Lee Merritt, Arbery’s family attorney, called for the federal government to look into a hate crime charge, being that the state of Georgia is one of a handful of states that does not have a hate crime law.

The case has come under scrutiny after Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself due to prior interactions with Gregory McMichaels, a former police officer. After Johnson’s recusal, the case was handled by District Attorney George Barnhill, who decided not to arrest or bring charges against the McMichaels. The case has was assigned to Georgia District Attorney Tom Durden after Barnhill also recused himself, revealing that his son works in Johnson’s office.

Over the weekend, the National District Attorneys Association released a statement condemning Barnhill’s choice to not prosecute the McMichaels and the subsequent handling, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We must strongly disagree with District Attorney George Barnhill’s decision to share his opinion of whether Greg and Travis McMichael should be arrested after he decided to recuse himself from the case,” a statement from the association said. “No prosecutor should inject his or her opinion into a pending case to the point where she or he becomes a potential witness and risks compromising the just outcome of a case.”

GBI authorities are also investigating a second surveillance video taken on the day of Arbery’s death where he enters a construction site in the neighborhood. Authorities have also not ruled out investigating William “Roddie” Bryan, the man who recorded the fatal encounter documenting Arbery’s last moments. Bryan’s lawyers have contended that he was not involved in any way with the fatal shooting, according to CNN.

On Friday, thousands of supporters used the hashtag #IRunWithMaud to commemorate his life on what would have been his 26th birthday. Supporters opted to run, walk or used a combination of both to complete 2.23 miles, marking the day his life was unnecessarily cut short.