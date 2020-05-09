Magnolia Earl Is Making History As Gerber’s First Adopted Spokesbaby

Gerber is celebrating the latest winner of their 10th Annual Photo Search and their winning contestant has made history. According to a news release, winner Magnolia Earl is the first-ever adopted Gerber spokesbaby.

Magnolia Earl, who turns one-year-old today (May 9), hails from Ross, California and won the judges over with her “joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.” Out of over 327,000 submission, Magnolia Earl stood out.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets,” Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother, said in the statement. “Her personality is beyond happy and joyful… Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

The family rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Children’s wear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

“We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” Bill Partyka, President and CEO of Gerber, said in the news release. “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology…”Each of these organizations shares our commitment to families and our belief in the importance of connection and community. We consider them a part of our Gerber family and we are grateful to them for helping us make Magnolia’s big day even more special.”

Kelly Schneider, a spokeswoman for Gerber, said people are feeling more isolated than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic so the photo search helped encourage connection.

“Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year,” Schneider said. “And this year – perhaps more than ever – the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America.”

Magnolia has two older sisters who are also adopted, 12-year-old Whitney and eight-year-old Charlotte.